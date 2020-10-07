TUI names Sebastian Ebel as CFO in management reshuffle

BERLIN, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Tour operator TUI TUIT.LTUIGn.DE on Wednesday named Sebastian Ebel as its new finance chief, replacing Birgit Conix, as part of a management board reshuffle.

Ebel is currently responsible for TUI's Holiday Experiences division with hotels, cruises and activities in the destinations.

TUI said Conix had already decided in the summer not to extend her contract and to leave the Group at the end of the year.

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

