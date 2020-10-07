Commodities

TUI names Sebastian Ebel as CFO in management reshuffle

Maria Sheahan Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

Tour operator TUI on Wednesday named Sebastian Ebel as its new finance chief, replacing Birgit Conix, as part of a management board reshuffle.

Ebel is currently responsible for TUI's Holiday Experiences division with hotels, cruises and activities in the destinations.

TUI said Conix had already decided in the summer not to extend her contract and to leave the Group at the end of the year.

