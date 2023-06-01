TUI (LSE:TUI) Price Target Increased by 5.37% to 925.05

The average one-year price target for TUI (LSE:TUI) has been revised to 925.05 / share. This is an increase of 5.37% from the prior estimate of 877.90 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 591.69 to a high of 1,718.72 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 78.06% from the latest reported closing price of 519.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in TUI. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 16.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TUI is 0.05%, an increase of 11.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.57% to 61,401K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,053K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,143K shares, representing a decrease of 0.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TUI by 17.57% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 9,270K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,123K shares, representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TUI by 15.57% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 5,957K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 5,143K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,044K shares, representing an increase of 1.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TUI by 16.69% over the last quarter.

HAINX - Harbor International Fund Institutional Class holds 4,032K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,208K shares, representing a decrease of 4.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TUI by 14.07% over the last quarter.

