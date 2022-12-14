TUI Group Posts Positive Underlying EBIT In 2022

(RTTNews) - TUI Group (TUIFF.PK) reported that its full year 2022 underlying EBIT was positive at 409 million euros compared to a negative EBIT of 2.08 billion euros, last year. Group loss attributable to shareholders was 277.3 million euros compared to a loss of 2.47 billion euros, previous year. Revenue almost quadrupled to 16.55 billion euros from 4.73 billion euros.

Fourth quarter underlying EBIT was 1.04 billion euros. Excluding costs of additional flight disruptions, underlying EBIT was 1.1 billion euros, for the quarter. Revenue more than doubled to 7.61 billion euros from 3.37 billion euros, a year ago.

At 7.6 million, guest numbers were 93 percent of fourth quarter 2019 levels on a like-for-like basis.

The Group noted that the business environment remains challenging in the current winter 2022/23, mainly due to external factors.

For fiscal 2023, the Group expects a strong increase in revenue and a significant increase in underlying EBIT.

