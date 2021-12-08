TUI Group Posts Narrower Loss In FY21 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - TUI Group reported that 5.4 million guests travelled with TUI in fiscal year 2021. The company said its operating business is back and has recovered significantly in the last quarter of fiscal 2021. The first quarter of 2022 is already booked at 93 percent. Booking level for fiscal 2022 is at 4.1 million, the company said.

For the period from 1 Oct 2020 to 30 Sep 2021, underlying EBIT was negative at 2.07 billion euros compared to a negative adjusted EBIT of 3.00 billion euros, prior year. Group loss attributable to shareholders narrowed to 2.47 billion euros from a loss of 3.15 billion euros, prior year. Revenue declined to 4.73 billion euros from 7.94 billion euros.

TUI said it is close to reaching break-even in terms of underlying EBIT at 97 million euros in fourth quarter 2021. The company almost tripled fourth quarter revenue year-on-year to 3.5 billion euros from 1.2 billion euros, last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.