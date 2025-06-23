Markets

TUI Group Announces Share Swap Between Nazar Nordic And Bentour Reisen

June 23, 2025 — 07:03 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - TUI Group announced that Bentour Reisen is acquiring 20 percent of the shares in TUI subsidiary - Nazar Nordic AB, while the TUI Group is acquiring 20 percent of the shares in Bentour Reisen AG.

Both Nazar and Bentour Reisen offer holiday products with a focus on all-inclusive trips to Türkiye and Greece. However, they operate in different markets. Nazar is a travel specialist in Northern Europe, while Bentour Reisen is a family-run Swiss tour operator for German-speaking markets of Austria, Switzerland and Germany.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.