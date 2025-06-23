TUI Group Announces Share Swap Between Nazar Nordic And Bentour Reisen

(RTTNews) - TUI Group announced that Bentour Reisen is acquiring 20 percent of the shares in TUI subsidiary - Nazar Nordic AB, while the TUI Group is acquiring 20 percent of the shares in Bentour Reisen AG.

Both Nazar and Bentour Reisen offer holiday products with a focus on all-inclusive trips to Türkiye and Greece. However, they operate in different markets. Nazar is a travel specialist in Northern Europe, while Bentour Reisen is a family-run Swiss tour operator for German-speaking markets of Austria, Switzerland and Germany.

