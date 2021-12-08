Commodities

TUI expects travel to bounce back to pre-crisis levels in summer 2022

Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS

Tour operator TUI expects travel in summer 2022 to return to booking levels similar to pre-pandemic times, after it posted an annual loss of over 2 billion euros ($2.26 billion) as curbs dominated the better part of its financial year.

The world's largest holiday company also said it was close to reaching break-even in the fourth quarter, and was achieving 69% of pre-crisis levels in the first quarter of the new financial year.

($1 = 0.8859 euros)

