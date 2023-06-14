TUI expects strong summer as bookings exceed pre-pandemic levels

BERLIN, June 14 (Reuters) - German tourist operator TUI TUI1n.DE is expecting a strong summer of business with bookings higher for the first time since before the global pandemic struck in 2020, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Travellers were on average making bookings two weeks earlier than last year to secure good deals, with the Spanish island of Mallorca and the Turkish resort city of Antalya proving particularly popular, the company said.

TUI last month had flagged expecations of strong revenues and higher profit in 2023 despite the risk of travel disruption triggered by strikes and an uncertain economic outlook.

"We're looking forward to a strong summer season and in the last few weeks we've had guest numbers above 2019 for the first time," said Stefan Baumert, the head of the group's Germany business.

