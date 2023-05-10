News & Insights

TUI expects higher annual profit on strong summer bookings

May 10, 2023 — 02:00 am EDT

Written by Radhika Anilkumar for Reuters ->

May 10 (Reuters) - TUI AG TUI1n.DE, TUIT.L, the world's largest holiday company, said on Wednesday it expected "significantly" higher operating profit in 2023, helped by strong bookings for the summer.

Germany-based TUI, which operates holidays, hotels, cruise ships and an airline, said bookings for the summer season were currently 13% ahead of last year and 96% at its 2019, or pre-pandemic, levels.

