Tui considering MDAX upgrade, delisting from London Stock Exchange - presentation

BERLIN, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Travel group TUI TUI1.DE is considering whether an upgrade to the MDAX index of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and delisting from the London Stock Exchange would be in the best interests of its shareholders, the company said on Wednesday.

"TUI has recently been approached by various shareholders as to whether the current stock exchange listing structure is optimal and favourable for the company," it said in a presentation published on its website.

No decision has been taken. TUI said its board is considering putting a proposal for a delisting resolution on the agenda for the group's annual general meeting on Feb. 13, 2024.

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach, Writing by Rachel More; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

((rachel.more@thomsonreuters.com;))

