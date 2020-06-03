TUI, Boeing Agree On Package To Cover Financial Impact Of 737 MAX Grounding

(RTTNews) - TUI (TUIFF.PK) said the company has agreed on a comprehensive package of measures with Boeing (BA) to offset the consequences of the grounding of the 737 MAX. The agreement provides compensation which covers a significant portion of the financial impact, as well as credits for future aircraft orders. The compensation will be realised over the next two years.

The companies have agreed to a revised delivery schedule for the 61 737 MAX aircraft on order. On average, compared with the original scheduling, the 737 MAX deliveries will be delayed by approximately two years.

