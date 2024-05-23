TUI AG Reports Major Shift in Shareholdings

TUI AG (GB:TUI) has released an update.

TUI AG has announced a significant change in shareholdings, with notification of major holdings indicating a recent acquisition and disposal of shares and voting rights. The French multinational banking and financial services company Société Générale S.A. is now involved, marking a notable change as of May 17, 2024. The detailed positions show a total of 0% in both voting rights attached to shares and through instruments, indicating a fresh slate in the company’s share distribution.

For further insights into GB:TUI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.