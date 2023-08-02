Tui AG - Registered Shares (TUIFF) Price Target Increased by 465.97% to 11.10

The average one-year price target for Tui AG - Registered Shares (OTC:TUIFF) has been revised to 11.10 / share. This is an increase of 465.97% from the prior estimate of 1.96 dated February 8, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.97 to a high of 19.49 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 52.03% from the latest reported closing price of 7.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 58 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tui AG - Registered Shares. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TUIFF is 0.06%, an increase of 42.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 61.07% to 24,032K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,897K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,053K shares, representing a decrease of 172.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TUIFF by 12.48% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 2,452K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,445K shares, representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TUIFF by 16.29% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,231K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,957K shares, representing a decrease of 166.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TUIFF by 11.89% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 1,848K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,143K shares, representing a decrease of 178.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TUIFF by 13.84% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 1,655K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.