TUI AG Posts Narrower Loss In Q1 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - TUI AG (TUIFF.PK) posted a first quarter Group underlying EBIT loss of 273.6 million euros, an improvement from a loss of 675.8 million euros, prior year, with Hotels & Resorts delivering a second sequential positive quarter since the start of the pandemic.

Group loss narrowed to 386.5 million euros from a loss of 790.3 million euros, prior year. Loss per share was 0.27 euros compared to a loss of 1.32 euros.

Revenue increased to 2.37 billion euros from 468.1 million euros, last year. Around 40% of this increase in revenue was driven by Markets & Airlines Central Region, the Group said.

