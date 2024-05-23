TUI AG Executive Buys Company Shares

TUI AG (GB:TUI) has released an update.

TUI AG has disclosed a significant share acquisition by Helmut Reiner Sebastian Ebel, a member of its managing body. Ebel purchased shares at a price of 6.49 EUR each, totaling 49,908.10 EUR, on May 20, 2024. The transaction took place outside of a trading venue.

