TUI AG-DI (FWB:TUI1) Price Target Increased by 6.51% to 10.74

The average one-year price target for TUI AG-DI (FWB:TUI1) has been revised to 10.74 / share. This is an increase of 6.51% from the prior estimate of 10.08 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.87 to a high of 19.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 77.19% from the latest reported closing price of 6.06 / share.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 930K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 361K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,645K shares, representing a decrease of 908.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TUI1 by 56.98% over the last quarter.

SCHF - Schwab International Equity ETF holds 202K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company.

FNDF - Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF holds 141K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 111K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,173K shares, representing a decrease of 958.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TUI1 by 56.72% over the last quarter.

