TUI AG: Sebastian Ebel To Succeed Birgit Conix As CFO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - TUI AG (TUIFF.PK) said Birgit Conix, a member of the Executive Board and Chief Financial Officer, will leave TUI AG as of 31 December 2020. The company has appointed Sebastian Ebel, already a member of the Executive Board, as Chief Financial Officer, effective 1 January 2021.

TUI AG also announced the appointment of Peter Krueger as a new member of the Executive Board with effect from 1 January 2021. He will be responsible for M&A, Group Strategy, Hotel Joint Ventures, Cruise and Airlines.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.