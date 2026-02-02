BioTech
HURA

TuHURA Gets Orphan Drug Status For IFx-2.0 In Stage IIB-IV Cutaneous Melanoma

February 02, 2026 — 08:10 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - TuHURA Biosciences, Inc. (HURA) announced on Monday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Orphan Drug Designation to its investigational therapy IFx-2.0 for the treatment of stage IIB to stage IV cutaneous melanoma.

The designation was based on results from a Phase 1 study, which showed IFx-2.0 to be safe and well tolerated with no serious dose-limiting toxicities. The study also indicated that patients previously resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapy experienced clinical benefit with subsequent anti-PD-1-based treatment.

IFx-2.0 is designed to overcome primary resistance to checkpoint inhibitors. A Phase 3 trial evaluating IFx-2.0 in combination with Keytruda for advanced or metastatic Merkel cell carcinoma is currently underway.

Orphan Drug Designation provides benefits including seven years of market exclusivity, FDA support, tax credits, research grants, and a waiver of the New Drug Application user fee.

On Friday, the company's shares had closed at $0.5351, down 4.62%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HURA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.