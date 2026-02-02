TuHURA Gets Orphan Drug Status For IFx-2.0 In Stage IIB-IV Cutaneous Melanoma

(RTTNews) - TuHURA Biosciences, Inc. (HURA) announced on Monday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Orphan Drug Designation to its investigational therapy IFx-2.0 for the treatment of stage IIB to stage IV cutaneous melanoma.

The designation was based on results from a Phase 1 study, which showed IFx-2.0 to be safe and well tolerated with no serious dose-limiting toxicities. The study also indicated that patients previously resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapy experienced clinical benefit with subsequent anti-PD-1-based treatment.

IFx-2.0 is designed to overcome primary resistance to checkpoint inhibitors. A Phase 3 trial evaluating IFx-2.0 in combination with Keytruda for advanced or metastatic Merkel cell carcinoma is currently underway.

Orphan Drug Designation provides benefits including seven years of market exclusivity, FDA support, tax credits, research grants, and a waiver of the New Drug Application user fee.

On Friday, the company's shares had closed at $0.5351, down 4.62%.

