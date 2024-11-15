TuHURA Biosciences Announces Executive Salary and Stock Options

TuHURA Biosciences ( (HURA) ) just unveiled an update.

TuHURA Biosciences, Inc. has announced significant salary increases for its CEO, James A. Bianco, and CFO, Dan Dearborn, effective from January 2025, aligning their compensation with industry standards. Additionally, both executives received stock option awards as part of the 2024 Equity Incentive Plan, offering potential long-term gains tied to the company’s stock performance, with the options vesting over three years.

See more insights into HURA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.