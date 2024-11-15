News & Insights

TuHURA Biosciences Announces Executive Salary and Stock Options

November 15, 2024 — 05:31 pm EST

TuHURA Biosciences ( (HURA) ) just unveiled an update.

TuHURA Biosciences, Inc. has announced significant salary increases for its CEO, James A. Bianco, and CFO, Dan Dearborn, effective from January 2025, aligning their compensation with industry standards. Additionally, both executives received stock option awards as part of the 2024 Equity Incentive Plan, offering potential long-term gains tied to the company’s stock performance, with the options vesting over three years.

