TuHURA Biosciences Advances in Cancer Immunotherapy Innovations

TuHURA Biosciences, Inc. is making significant strides in cancer immunotherapy with its IFx-2.0 technology, set to undergo a Phase 3 trial in advanced Merkel Cell Carcinoma. The company has entered a non-binding letter of intent to acquire Kineta’s innovative VISTA inhibiting antibody, KVA12123, to enhance its treatment pipeline. TuHURA’s strategic advancements include novel bi-specific antibodies and mRNA technologies, aiming to overcome resistance to current cancer immunotherapies. Key leadership hires aim to bolster clinical and operational execution as the company targets ambitious milestones for 2024-2025.

