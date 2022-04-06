Markets
TUFN

Tufin To Go Private On Acquisition By Turn/River Capital For $570 Mln In Cash

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Tufin Software Technologies(TUFN), an Israeli network security company, said on Tuesday that it has inked a deal through which Turn/River Capital, a software-focused investment firm, will buy Tufin for around $570 million in cash. Consequently, Tufin will become a private company.

Tom Schodorf, the Lead Independent Director of Tufin said: "We believe Turn/River Capital is the ideal partner for Tufin as the company makes further progress to a subscription-based revenue model. This transaction with Turn/River will allow Tufin to accelerate this transition, expand to new markets, and reach new customer segments."

According to the deal, Tufin shareholders will receive $13 per share in cash and the transaction is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2022.

Upon closing of the transaction, Tufin's shares will no longer be listed on any public market. The company will continue to be based in Tel Aviv.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TUFN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular