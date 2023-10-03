Tuesday’s Soybean Trade Starting Red

Soybeans are trading double digits lower into the Tuesday’s day session. The products are also weaker, including another $7 drop in meal this AM. After a contested Monday session, soybean futures had closed 2 to 6 cents in the black to start October. Soymeal futures closed off their lows, but were still down by $6 to $8.30/ton. Soybean Oil futures closed 146 to 241 points higher on the day. There were 271 deliveries vs. October meal futures overnight, with ADM stopping 112 for the house account. There have still been zero deliveries against October bean oil.

The weekly Crop Progress report had 86% of soybeans dropping leaves as of 10/1. Harvest advanced 11% points to 23% finished. The average pace is to be 22% finished. The condition ratings improved, which is often the case after the combines roll. The Brugler500 Index rose 5 points to 339. Indiana jumped the most.

The monthly Fats and Oils report had 168.98 mbu of soybeans crushed for August. That was down from 184.8 mbu in July and was 6 mbu lighter than Aug ’22. The 22/23 soy crush totaled 2.212 bbu. Soybean oil stocks were drawn down to 1.772b lbs, from 2.166 billion in July.

USDA’s Export Inspections report showed 663k MT of soybeans were shipped during the week that ended 9/28. That was up from 507k MT last week and from 609k MT during the same week last year. The report showed the season to date total shipments are 1.974 MMT, up by 158k MT from last season’s starting pace.

Nov 23 Soybeans closed at $12.77, up 2 cents, currently down 11 1/4 cents

Nearby Cash was $12.12, up 2 7/8 cents,

Jan 24 Soybeans closed at $12.96 3/4, up 2 1/4 cents, currently down 11 cents

Mar 24 Soybeans closed at $13.13 1/4, up 3 cents, currently down 10 cents

