Tuesday’s Pre-Market: Here’s What You Need To Know Before The Market Opens

U.S. stock futures edged higher on Tuesday as investors await purchasing managers’ index (PMI) data today from the manufacturing sector. The stock markets were closed on Monday due to Memorial Day.

While Dow futures were up 0.6%, S&P and Nasdaq futures were up 0.5% and 0.4% each.

Today, companies expected to report before the opening bell include Canaan Inc. (CAN) and Costamare (CMRE) while Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and Medallia (MDLA) are expected to report after the market close.

Medical cannabis stock, Sundial Growers (SNDL) was the most actively traded stock in pre-market trading. There was no fundamental news explaining the rising investor interest in the stock.

Orbsat Corp. (OSAT) was the biggest gainer in pre-market trading as the stock soared 21.4% at the time of writing. The satellite communications company announced on Friday the pricing of its public offering of 2.88 million units at a price of $5.00 per unit.

Each unit will consist of one share of a common share and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $5.00. OSAT expects to receive gross proceeds of $14.4 million from this offering.

Greenlane Holdings (GNLN), a supplier of vaporization products and accessories to smoke shops and dispensaries was the biggest laggard as the stock plunged 17.5% at the time of writing. There was no fundamental news explaining the drop in price for the stock.

Encompass Health Corp. (EHC), a provider of post-acute healthcare services in the United States issued a notice to redeem $100 million worth of its 5.125% senior notes due in 2023. The company also stated that the notes will be redeemed on June 30 through a combination of cash in hand and debt under its revolving credit facility.

The total amount to be paid upon redemption would be equal to the principal amount of the Notes outstanding, plus any accrued and unpaid interest, according to the terms of the 2023 notes.

Meanwhile, healthcare services company Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY) has entered into a partnership deal with UCI Health to enable community access to outpatient surgical facilities for around 4 million residents across Orange County, Western Riverside County, and Southern California. This deal will expand UCI Health’s emergency medical service facilities.

Surgery Partners CEO Eric Evans said, “As a leading, independent operator of short-stay surgical facilities, we look forward to partnering with UCI Health and our collective medical staffs to provide our patients a cost-effective solution for ambulatory procedures with the same high-quality care to which they are accustomed.”

Biopharmaceutical company BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) has received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) accelerated approval for TRUSELTIQ (infigratinib), an orally administered, ATP-competitive, tyrosine kinase inhibitor of Fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFRs). BBIO has received this approval through its affiliates QED Therapeutics Inc. and Helsinn Group.

This new oral drug is designed to treat patients with previously treated locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) harboring an FGFR2 fusion or rearrangement. Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) is a type of bile duct cancer. In addition, advanced trials have indicated that TRUSELTIQ also led to cases of tumor shrinkage.

In other news, BetMGM, a sports betting division of MGM Resorts International (MGM) has inked a partnership deal with NYRA Bets, LLC for online betting of horse races. NYRA Bets is the official online betting platform and a major provider of horse racing content in the United States and is currently available in 30 states.

BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt said, “We’ve found a great partner in NYRA Bets and look forward to working with them to create a thrilling, interactive experience for horse racing fans on BetMGM.”

According to a Nikkei Asia report, considering the declining position of Japan in the global semiconductor industry and to improve the country’s competitiveness, the Japanese government has turned to the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM). TSMC will partner with Japanese companies on a project backed by the Japanese government to advance chipmaking technologies in Japan.

