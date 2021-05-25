Tuesday’s Pre-Market: Here’s What You Need To Know Before The Market Opens

U.S. stock futures were up on Tuesday as investors' concerns around inflation dampening economic growth or the tightening of fiscal policy were eased following comments from Federal Reserve officials.

Dow Futures were up 0.3% while S&P Futures and Nasdaq Futures rose 0.3% and 0.5% respectively.

Companies expected to report before the opening bell include AutoZone (AZO), Elbit Systems (ESLT), and Dycom Industries (DY) while Intuit (INTU) and Agilent Technologies (A) are expected to report after the market close.

Meten Edtechx Education Group Ltd (METX) was the most actively traded stock at the time of writing. The English-language training service provider in China announced an offering of 40 million of its common shares priced at $1.00 per share to the public in an underwritten public offering.

Anpac Bio (ANPC) was the biggest gainer in pre-market trading as the stock popped 27.4% at the time of writing. The biotech company operating in China and the United States announced the launch of new cancer treatment technology and new products, together with the establishment of a joint venture (JV) between its founder and chairman, Dr. Chris Chang Yu, and "certain other individuals".

Achilles Therapeutics (ACHL), a biopharmaceutical company was the biggest laggard as the stock plunged 38.5% at the time of writing. There was no fundamental news explaining the price drop.

In earnings news, specialty hospitality accommodations company, Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) posted a loss of $0.14 per share in Q1, compared to earnings of $0.06 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company generated revenues of $45.5 million in Q1, a decline of 36.5% from the same quarter a year back.

Target Hospitality President and CEO Brad Archer said, “The continued momentum in customer activity and demand provides confidence in the cadence for the rest of 2021 and into 2022. Additionally, the new partnership within our Government Services segment is off to a strong start and demonstrates Target’s rapid operational flexibility and scale.”

Meanwhile, Agora, Inc. (API), a platform provider of real-time engagement APIs reported mixed results in the first quarter. The company reported an adjusted loss of $0.14 per share, versus a loss of $1.21 per share in the same quarter last year. Analysts were expecting a loss of $0.01 per share.

The company posted total adjusted revenues of $40.2 million in the first quarter surpassing the consensus estimate of $36.7 million.

In other news, according to a Reuters report, the government of Israel has inked a deal with tech giants, Amazon’s (AMZN) Web Services (AWS) and Alphabet’s (GOOGL) Google. The deal is worth $1 billion, and the companies will offer cloud services for the country’s public sector and military.

According to Finance Ministry officials, the cloud data services are likely to start in two months, though the system will not be centralized as data will be provided by two companies, and some data will not be moved to the cloud.

Meanwhile, data analytics company Palantir Technologies (PLTR) has strengthened its ties with the U.S. Space Force and U.S. Air Force and as part of this deal, the company will provide software that will power advanced critical missions and will use its Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) platform to support the Space Command and Control program.

“Palantir’s technology and framework has truly accelerated our ability to remove data stovepipes throughout the community and create actionable knowledge,” said Col. Jennifer Krolikowski, Senior Materiel Leader for Space C2 at the Air Force Space and Missile Systems Center.

In M&A news, supplier of building materials and services, Builders FirstSource (BLDR), will acquire Cornerstone Building Alliance SW, LLC for $400 million and the acquisition is expected to close in the second quarter of this year.

Builders FirstSource president and CEO Dave Flitman said, “This acquisition is aligned with our strategy of investing organically and through M&A, to shift our portfolio toward high-value and faster-growth categories.”

Alternative and renewable geothermal energy solutions company, Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA), will acquire from TG Geothermal Portfolio, LLC (a subsidiary of Terra-Gen, LLC), two geothermal assets in Nevada, a greenfield development asset adjacent to one of the plants, and an underutilized transmission-line which has a direct connection to CAISO. The two geothermal assets in Nevada have a total net generating capacity of 67.5 MW (net). The acquisition is expected to close in the second half of this year and is valued at $377 million.

Commenting on the deal, Doron Blachar, CEO of Ormat Technologies said, “This transaction bolsters our leadership position in the western United States, and particularly in Nevada, and increases our ability to provide electricity to both California and Nevada to help each states’ utilities meet their expanding clean energy requirements…Together with the projects’ skilled employees, I am confident that we can increase significantly the profitability and value of the acquired assets.”

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.