Tuesday’s Pre-Market: Here’s What You Need To Know Before The Market Opens

U.S. stock futures were mixed on Tuesday as technology stocks pointed to a possible rebound after the recent weakness witnessed across the sector.

Dow futures were 0.2% lower, S&P futures were flat, and Nasdaq futures were up 0.4% at the time of writing.

On the earnings calendar today, Futu (FUTU), Jabil Circuit (JBL) and New Fortress Energy (NFE) will release their results before the bell, while Crowdstrike (CRWD), Lennar (LEN) and Smartsheet (SMAR) are expected to report after the market closes.

Sundial Growers (SNDL) looked set to hit one-month highs on Tuesday, jumping around 14% at the time of writing. The cannabis company was the most actively traded stock in the pre-market session after announcing a joint venture with SAF Group.

Biggest gainers before the bell were SunLink (+76%), Sypris (+50%) and RF Industries (+33%), while Clean Spark lead the loser-board, down 22%, followed by Kaspien Holdings (-20%) and Oriental Culture (-18%).

In corporate earnings news, Resonant (RESN) fell almost 3% in Monday’s extended trading session after reporting a higher-than-feared Q4 loss. A loss of $0.13 per share came in worse than the $0.10 loss expected by analysts, but better than the previous year’s Q4 loss of $0.24 per share. Meanwhile, revenues grew 32.2% year-over-year to $0.6 million, in-line with Wall Street estimates.

Shares of HealthEquity (HQY) fell 1.8% in pre-market trading on Tuesday despite posting better-than-expected Q4 results. Adjusted earnings of $0.42 per share rose 5% year-over-year and beat Street estimates of $0.39 per share. Revenues, however, decreased 6% to $188.2 million, but topped analysts’ expectations of $185.36 million.

Accel Entertainment (ACEL) reported disappointing Q4 results on Monday that saw year-on-year revenues fall 39.4% as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company posted an adjusted net loss of $4.1 million, compared to an adjusted net income of $1.3 million in the year-ago quarter. “We have begun 2021 with a strong tailwind, achieving the highest revenue month in our history in February. We’re confident we are well-positioned to continue this success as the market recovers and we remain focused on delivering a safe, yet comfortable gaming experience for our players,” said CEO Andy Rubenstein.

Westport Fuel (WPRT) was trading around 6% higher in the pre-market session after delivering better-than-expected Q4 results. Revenue jumped 13% year-over-year to $83.9 million, topping analysts’ estimates of $69.3 million, while earnings of $0.03 per share beat analysts’ expectations of $0.00 per share. Due to increasing customer demand, Westport Fuel plans to expand its manufacturing capacity through its vendor supplier network as well as its own manufacturing capabilities.

Meanwhile, Vuzix Corp. (VUZI) dropped almost 3% before the bell despite reporting a better-than-expected loss for the fourth quarter. Sales surged 117% year-over-year to $4.23 million, compared to consensus estimates of $4.01 million. However, the eyewear company still lost $0.09 per share. This marked a significant improvement from the $0.31 loss per share in the same quarter of last year.

