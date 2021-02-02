Tuesday’s Market Snapshot: Here’s What You Need To Know Right Now

Wall Street’s main stock indexes climbed as investors were eagerly awaiting earnings results from tech giants Amazon and Google.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index appreciated 1.3% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 1.8%. The S&P 500 Index rose 1.5%.

In earnings news, shares of BP dropped 6.5% as the oil giant posted a $5.7 billion loss in 2020 after a $10 billion profit in the year-ago period due to lower energy prices, significant exploration write-offs, and depressed demand during the coronavirus pandemic. Analysts had been looking for a loss of $4.8 billion. In 4Q, BP’s adjusted net income plunged to $115 million from $2.57 billion year-on-year, missing analysts’ estimates of $286 million. Operating cash flow for the quarter, excluding Gulf of Mexico oil spill payments of $0.1 billion, was $2.4 billion. BP announced a 5.25 cents per share dividend for the quarter.

UPS gained 4.5% as the logistics giant outperformed quarterly earnings driven by pandemic-led demand for its delivery services. In 4Q, UPS reported adjusted earnings of $2.66 per share, beating analysts’ estimates of $2.14 per share. Revenue rose 21% year-on-year and came in at $24.9 billion, exceeding consensus estimates of $22.8 billion. The company said that revenue was fueled by growth across all of its business segments. In FY20, sales grew 14.2% year-on-year to $84.6 billion. Adjusted diluted earnings rose to $8.23 per share versus $7.53 in FY19. This marked a record for the company’s revenues and adjusted diluted EPS.

In tech earnings, shares of Cirrus Logic slipped 5.3% as the company’s 4Q sales guidance came in between $280 million and $320 million, while analysts were looking for a figure of $297.8 million. In fiscal 3Q, the semiconductor company posted better-than-expected results. EPS grew 51.1% year-on-year to $2.13, topping analysts’ estimates of $1.86. A 30% year-on-year jump in quarterly sales also beat expectations of $460.8 million, coming in at $485.8 million.

NXP Semiconductors added about 2% after the chipmaker provided a first-quarter revenue outlook which exceeded analysts’ expectations and reported better-than-expected 4Q results. As for 1Q, the company expects to generate revenues in the range of $2.475-2.625 billion, versus consensus estimates of $2.32 billion. 4Q earnings of $2.22 per share grew 12.1% year-over-year, and topped analysts’ expectations of $2.10 per share. The company’s revenues of $2.51 billion exceeded the Street’s estimates of $2.46 billion, and increased about 9% year-over-year.

In health-related news, Pfizer declined 3.4% after the drug maker’s 4Q adjusted earnings of 42 cents per share missed analysts’ expectations of 48 cents per share mainly due to higher expenses. Revenue during the reported quarter increased 12% to a total $11.7 billion year-on-year, beating the Street consensus of $11.43 billion. Pfizer lifted its 2021 EPS guidance due to “additional refinements of its COVID-19 vaccine revenue forecast” to a range of $3.10 to $3.20. Analysts had been looking for EPS of $3.19. The company expects this year to generate $15 billion from the sale of its COVID-19 vaccine.



In M&A news, Horizon Therapeutics jumped 10% as the company announced plans to snap up biotech company Viela Bio for $3 billion. Horizon will pay $53 for each outstanding share of Viela. The company expects the Viela acquisition to reduce its adjusted EBITDA by nearly $140 million in FY21. “Adding Viela’s research and clinical development capabilities along with its deep, mid-stage biologics pipeline to our seasoned R&D and commercial teams, advances our transformation to an innovation-driven biotech company to bolster our long-term growth trajectory,” commented Horizon’s CEO Tim Walbert.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.