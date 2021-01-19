Tuesday’s Market Snapshot: Here’s What You Need To Know Right Now

Wall Street’s main stock indexes climbed as Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen spoke in favor of a robust stimulus package to help kickstart the pandemic-led economic crisis.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 1.5%. The S&P 500 Index advanced 0.9% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 0.5%.

In another set of banking earnings, Bank of America saw its 4Q earnings decline 20.3% to $0.59 per share year-over-year, which exceeded the Street’s estimates of $0.55 per share. Meanwhile, the bank’s 4Q revenue of $20.1 billion fell 10.1% from the year-ago quarter and lagged analysts’ expectations of $20.6 billion. During the reported quarter, the provision for credit losses decreased to $53 million from $941 million year-on-year. The bank also authorized a share buyback plan worth $2.9 billion.

In deal news, shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard slipped 1.5% after the Canadian convenience store and petrol station conglomerate pulled out of a €16.2 billion proposed takeover for Carrefour. The deal cancelation comes as French finance minister, Bruno Le Maire, refused to approve the potential merger. Following the breakdown in talks, Carrefour and Couche-Tard have agreed to extend their discussions to building potential operational partnerships in order to take advantage of each other’s overlapping purchasing, distribution and innovation networks.

Meanwhile, shares of Palantir Technologies jumped almost 4% as the software company nabbed a multi-million-dollar contract for Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) to use its foundry technology to enhance the reliability of electric grids in California. Under the terms of the multi-year contract, California’s largest investor-owned utility will deploy Palantir’s technology to streamline data management across the company and improve its electric operations and asset management. The contract marks the first time Palantir’s foundry software will be used by a major US utility.

Western Union has inked a deal with Walmart to offer money transfer services at the retailer’s stores. Per the agreement, Western Union will offer services including domestic and international money transfers, money orders, and bill payments to more than 4,700 Walmart store locations across the US. The roll-out of these services will begin in the spring of 2021 and would mark its debut at Walmart stores. These services would also enable millions of US customers to send money, pay bills, and avail other financial services. Western Union shares rose 1.1%.

In energy news, Total SA has inked an agreement to buy a 20% stake in the world’s largest solar developer, for $2.5 billion as the French energy giant shifts to renewable energy production. Total said that the investment in India’s infrastructure platform, Adani Green Energy, includes investments in LNG terminals, gas utility business, and renewable assets across the region. As part of the agreement, the French energy company will get a 50% stake in Adina’s portfolio of operating solar assets. Total shares advanced almost 2%.

Canadian oil and gas producer, Vermilion Energy gained 4.3% following the approval of an exploration and development (E&D) capital budget of $300 million for 2021. Vermilion aims to utilize the 2021 capital budget to maximize returns, improve free cash flow, and facilitate debt reduction. It expects to deliver annual average production of 83,000 to 85,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

