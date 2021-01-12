Tuesday’s Market Snapshot: Here’s What You Need To Know Right Now

Wall Street’s main stock indexes fluctuated between gains and losses as the start of earnings season kicks off later this week and amid hopes for a fast rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index added 0.1%. The S&P 500 Index slipped 0.1% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was almost flat.

In automotive news, Xpeng popped 14% after the Chinese electric vehicle company secured a RMB12.8 billion ($2 billion) credit line from a number of leading commercial domestic banks. The EV maker intends to use the credit facilities to support its business operations and expand its manufacturing, sales and services. Furthermore, the funding is expected to help the company boost the efficiency of its cash management, cost control and other corporate functions.

Meanwhile, rival Nio rose about 1.5% as the Chinese EV company announced a plan to sell $1.3 billion in convertible senior notes to strengthen its cash and balance sheet positions. Last month, Nio completed the sale of 68 million ADSs at $39 per ADS, each representing one Class A ordinary share of the company.

Insurance startup Lemonade announced plans for the offering of 3 million common shares to the public, just six months after its initial public listing on the New York Stock Exchange. Around 1.5 million shares will also be offered for sale by existing shareholders, and underwriters will be granted 30-day options to purchase up to 678,647 additional shares. Lemonade will use the proceeds from the primary offering for general corporate purposes, while the proceeds from the secondary offering by existing shareholders will be kept by the sellers. Shares declined 1.7%.

In cannabis news, Canada-based OrganiGram plunged almost 10% after the company reported a much wider-than-feared loss for the fiscal first quarter of 2021. In the quarter to Nov. 30, OrganiGram’s net loss ballooned to C$34.3 million from about C$863,000 during the same period a year ago. Analysts had been expecting a loss of C$7.1 million for the reported quarter. Gross revenue declined 11% to C$25.3 million, while net revenue dropped 23% to C$19.3 million due to significantly lower wholesale sales from licensed producers and a lower average selling price. Analysts had been looking for revenue of C$20.3 million. Against this, adult-use recreational net revenue increased 30% to C$16.8 million year-on-year. Gross margin flipped to a negative C$16.7 million from positive C$11.2 million.

In other earnings-related news, Carnival Corp. shed 1.6% after the cruise operator said that it expects to post a wider-than-expected loss for the fourth quarter ending Nov. 30. However, the cruise operator’s cash burn rate for the quarter was better than previously estimated. Carnival said that it projects to incur an adjusted loss of $1.9 billion in 4Q, compared to analysts’ expectations of a loss of $1.6 billion, as cruise sailings are still being halted due to the resurgence in COVID-19 cases. Looking ahead, Carnival warned that it expects to report losses in the first quarter and fiscal 2021 as well.

Shares of Limoneira sank 6.2% after the agribusiness and real estate development company reported a wider-than-expected 4Q loss. Meanwhile, its 4Q revenue beat analysts’ estimates. Limoneira posted a 4Q loss of $0.42 per share, compared to analysts’ expectations for a loss of $0.21 per share and the year-ago loss of $0.24. The company’s revenue of $29.8 million declined 18.4% year-over-year but exceeded the Street’s estimates of $29.2 million.

Last, but not least, retail giant Walmart announced a partnership with investment firm Ribbit Capital to create a new fintech startup. Walmart’s fintech startup will develop tech-driven financial solutions tailored to the needs of its customers and employees. The fintech company, which is not yet named, will be majority-owned by Walmart. The retailer expects the venture to expand through acquisitions and partnerships with leading fintech companies. Walmart already offers customers financial services like Walmart Credit Card, Walmart Money Card and installment financing. Walmart shares gained 1.2%.

