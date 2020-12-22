Tuesday’s Market Snapshot: Here’s What You Need To Know Right Now

Wall Street’s main stock indexes fluctuated between gains and losses as a new coronavirus variant and fears of lockdown restrictions overshadowed the approval of a Covid-19 stimulus package.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.2%, while the S&P 500 Index was little changed. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.4%.

Apple climbed 3.6% amid a report that the iPhone maker is stepping up its self-driving car technology and is planning to produce a passenger vehicle by 2024 that could include its own breakthrough battery technology. According to the Reuters report, Apple seeks to build a vehicle for consumers and has a goal of building a personal vehicle for the mass market. The sweet spot to Apple’s strategy is a new battery design that could “radically” lower the cost of batteries and increase the vehicle’s range.

In M&A news, Sportsman’s Warehouse spiked 36% on news of the company’s acquisition by privately-held Great American Outdoors Group. The outdoor gear and clothing retailer has been offered a price of $18 per share in cash, which represents a 42% premium to the stock’s closing price of $12.65 on Monday. The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2021, pending approvals from Sportsman’s Warehouse’s shareholders and regulators.

Peloton Interactive spiked 12% as the connected fitness platform agreed to buy Precor, a global commercial fitness equipment provider that is owned by Finnish sporting goods company Amer Sports, for $420 million. The transaction is expected to close next year. The acquisition will likely establish Peloton’s manufacturing capacity in the US and help in meeting the growing demand for its products.

In cannabis deal news, Columbia Care has inked a deal to buy Green Leaf Medical, a privately held, fully integrated cannabis multi-state operator, for approximately $240 million, with the potential for additional performance-based milestone payments. As part of the deal, Columbia will make a cash payment of $45 million and will issue 43,900,144 common shares at a value of $195 million, bringing the total consideration to $240 million. “This combination affirms Columbia Care’s position as one of the largest cultivators, manufacturers and retailers in four key states,” said Nicholas Vita, CEO of Columbia Care. Shares rose less than 1%

Meanwhile, Fitbit dropped almost 5% after the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) rejected a behavioral undertaking offered by Google in response to the regulator’s concerns about the proposed acquisition of Fitbit. The ACCC has voiced concerns that the $2.1 billion acquisition could be anti-competitive. “The ACCC continues to have concerns that Google’s acquisition of Fitbit may result in Fitbit’s rivals, other than Apple, being squeezed out of the wearables market, as they are reliant on Google’s Android system and other Google services to make their devices work effectively,” ACCC Chair Rod Sims said.

On the earnings front, Calavo Growers sank 8% as the company’s 4Q results missed analysts’ expectations and its fiscal 1Q guidance also fell short of the Street’s estimates. Revenue declined 20% to $234.4 million in 4Q and EPS was down 24.4% to $0.34. Analysts expected EPS of $0.64 on revenue of $256.1 million. Coming to 1Q outlook, Calavo anticipates to generate revenue of $215 million-$225 million, while analysts predicted $257.8 million.

In stock repurchase updates, First Financial Northwest appreciated almost 4% following news of a new share buyback plan of up to 5% of its outstanding common stock, or 486,000 shares, on the open market or in privately negotiated transactions. First Financial Northwest, the parent company of First Financial Northwest Bank, said that the new stock repurchase plan will commence on or about Feb. 1, 2021, and will expire by Aug. 13, 2021.

