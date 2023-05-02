The Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 3.5 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 1.6 million. Shares of VYM were down about 2.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Pacwest Bancorp, trading down about 24.2% with over 49.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Bank of America, off about 4.2% on volume of over 38.3 million shares. Molson Coors Beverage is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 8.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: VYM

