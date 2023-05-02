News & Insights

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: VYM

May 02, 2023 — 12:45 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 3.5 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 1.6 million. Shares of VYM were down about 2.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Pacwest Bancorp, trading down about 24.2% with over 49.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Bank of America, off about 4.2% on volume of over 38.3 million shares. Molson Coors Beverage is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 8.6% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
