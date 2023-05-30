News & Insights

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: VEGI

May 30, 2023 — 12:14 pm EDT

The iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 292,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 39,000. Shares of VEGI were down about 2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were CF Industries Holdings, trading off about 2.3% with over 1.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Mosaic, down about 3.7% on volume of over 1.2 million shares. Benson Hill is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 6.3% on the day, while Intrepid Potash is lagging other components of the iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF, trading lower by about 4.7%.

