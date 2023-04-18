The ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 250,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 36,000. Shares of TOLZ were down about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Keycorp, trading down about 2.9% with over 13.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Kinder Morgan, off about 0.3% on volume of over 4.0 million shares. Hyatt Hotels is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 2.9% on the day, while Runway Growth Finance is lagging other components of the ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF, trading lower by about 5.6%.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: TOLZ

