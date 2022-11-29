Markets
Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SUSL

November 29, 2022 — 12:06 pm EST

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 609,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 163,000. Shares of SUSL were down about 0.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Tesla, trading off about 0.3% with over 43.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Nvidia, down about 0.9% on volume of over 14.5 million shares. Novocure is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 6.5% on the day, while Lumen Technologies is lagging other components of the iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF, trading lower by about 3.1%.

