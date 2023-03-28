The Invesco S&P 500— Enhanced Value ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 339,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 36,000. Shares of SPVU were trading flat on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Bank of America, trading down about 0.8% with over 41.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Ford Motor, up about 0.5% on volume of over 28.2 million shares. Occidental Petroleum is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 3.6% on the day, while Fox is lagging other components of the Invesco S&P 500— Enhanced Value ETF, trading lower by about 2.5%.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SPVU

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.