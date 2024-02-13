The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 13.1 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 976,000. Shares of SPMD were off about 1.9% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Zoominfo Technologies (ZI), trading up about 13.7% with over 21.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and New York Community Bancorp (NYCB), down about 4.3% on volume of over 20.2 million shares. Wesco International (WCC) is lagging other components of the SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Tuesday, trading lower by about 24.5%.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SPMD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.