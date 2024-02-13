News & Insights

Markets
SPMD

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SPMD

February 13, 2024 — 01:15 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 13.1 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 976,000. Shares of SPMD were off about 1.9% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Zoominfo Technologies (ZI), trading up about 13.7% with over 21.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and New York Community Bancorp (NYCB), down about 4.3% on volume of over 20.2 million shares. Wesco International (WCC) is lagging other components of the SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Tuesday, trading lower by about 24.5%.

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SPMD
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SPMD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPMD
ZI
NYCB
WCC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.