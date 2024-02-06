Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SPGM

The SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 154,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 58,000. Shares of SPGM were up about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Palantir Technologies, trading up about 27.6% with over 290.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla, up about 0.8% on volume of over 87.4 million shares. Tellurian is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 30.4% on the day, while 89bio is lagging other components of the SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF, trading lower by about 16.2%.

