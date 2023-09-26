The SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 197,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 44,000. Shares of SPGM were down about 1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Tesla, trading up about 0.1% with over 62.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Nikola, up about 3.2% on volume of over 52.6 million shares. Immunovant is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 100.6% on the day, while Ebix is lagging other components of the SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF, trading lower by about 11.4%.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SPGM

