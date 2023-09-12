The SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 2.1 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 109,000. Shares of SPEU were down about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Credit Suisse Group, trading up about 0.6% with over 55.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Amc Entertainment Holdings, up about 6.7% on volume of over 29.5 million shares. Nextnav is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 13% on the day, while Eco Wave Power Global is lagging other components of the SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF, trading lower by about 5.6%.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SPEU

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.