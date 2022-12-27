Markets
SOCL

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SOCL

December 27, 2022 — 03:40 pm EST

The Social Media Index ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 182,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 34,000. Shares of SOCL were up about 1.9% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Alphabet, trading off about 2% with over 13.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Angi, off about 2% on volume of over 1.5 million shares. Weibo is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 9.2% on the day, while Yandex is lagging other components of the Social Media Index ETF, trading lower by about 6.8%.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SOCL

