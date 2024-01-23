News & Insights

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SLYV

The SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 594,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 288,000. Shares of SLYV were off about 0.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Jetblue Airways, trading up about 4.7% with over 9.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Sunpower, up about 7.2% on volume of over 3.5 million shares. Century Aluminum is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 9% on the day, while Lgi Homes is lagging other components of the SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, trading lower by about 5.9%.

