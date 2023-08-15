News & Insights

RSPN

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: RSPN

August 15, 2023 — 01:36 pm EDT

The Invesco S&P 500— Equal Weight Industrials ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 260,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 42,000. Shares of RSPN were down about 1.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were American Airlines Group, trading off about 1.9% with over 10.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and CSX, down about 1.9% on volume of over 4.6 million shares. Generac Holdlings is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 0.2% on the day, while Norfolk Southern is lagging other components of the Invesco S&P 500— Equal Weight Industrials ETF, trading lower by about 2.9%.

