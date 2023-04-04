Markets
REMX

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: REMX

April 04, 2023 — 12:15 pm EDT

The Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 326,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 129,000. Shares of REMX were off about 3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Lithium Americas, trading down about 2.5% with over 828,000 shares changing hands so far this session, and Livent, down about 4.1% on volume of over 651,000 shares. Tronox Holdings is the component faring the best Tuesday, lower by about 2% on the day, while Piedmont Lithium is lagging other components of the Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF, trading lower by about 4.4%.

