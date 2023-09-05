The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 515,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 223,000. Shares of RDVI were down about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Bank of America, trading off about 1.4% with over 19.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Pfizer, trading flat on volume of over 12.1 million shares. CF Industries Holdings is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 4.6% on the day, while Lennar is lagging other components of the FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF, trading lower by about 5%.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: RDVI

