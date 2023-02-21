Markets
PXI

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PXI

February 21, 2023 — 01:12 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (PXI) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 1.0 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 36,000. Shares of PXI were down about 1.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Transocean (RIG), trading down about 2% with over 11.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Exxon Mobil (XOM), up about 0.2% on volume of over 6.4 million shares. Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 14.2% on the day, while Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) is lagging other components of the Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF, trading lower by about 8.2%.

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PXI
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PXI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PXI
RIG
XOM
HLX
DO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.