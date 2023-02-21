The Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (PXI) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 1.0 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 36,000. Shares of PXI were down about 1.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Transocean (RIG), trading down about 2% with over 11.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Exxon Mobil (XOM), up about 0.2% on volume of over 6.4 million shares. Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 14.2% on the day, while Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) is lagging other components of the Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF, trading lower by about 8.2%.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PXI

