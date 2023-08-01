The Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 107,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 31,000. Shares of PKB were up about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Terex, trading up about 4% with over 742,000 shares changing hands so far this session, and D.R. Horton, up about 0.7% on volume of over 658,000 shares. Sterling Infrastructure is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 4.1% on the day, while Dream Finders Homes is lagging other components of the Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF, trading lower by about 3%.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PKB

