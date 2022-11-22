The Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 1.0 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 111,000. Shares of PGJ were off about 2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were NIO, trading off about 1.2% with over 23.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Iqiyi, off about 17.1% on volume of over 16.5 million shares. Canaan is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 6.9% on the day, while Agora is lagging other components of the Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF, trading lower by about 23.8%.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PGJ

