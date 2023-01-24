Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PFM

Markets
January 24, 2023 — 01:49 pm EST

The Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 503,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 54,000. Shares of PFM were trading flat on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Verizon Communications, trading off about 0.3% with over 20.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Microsoft off about 0.3% on volume of over 14.6 million shares. City Holding is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 4.7% on the day, while Brown & Brown is lagging other components of the Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF, trading lower by about 5.5%.

