IYM

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IYM

June 13, 2023 — 12:32 pm EDT

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 347,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 79,000. Shares of IYM were up about 2.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Freeport-mcmoran, trading up about 5.6% with over 7.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and United States Steel, up about 4.4% on volume of over 4.8 million shares. SSR Mining is lagging other components of the iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Tuesday, trading lower by about 1.4%.

