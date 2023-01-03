The iShares Russell Top 200 ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 333,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 102,000. Shares of IWL were off about 0.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Tesla, trading down about 12.9% with over 109.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Apple, off about 3.8% on volume of over 48.0 million shares. Paypal Holdings is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 4.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IWL

