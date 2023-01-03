Markets
IWL

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IWL

January 03, 2023 — 12:05 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The iShares Russell Top 200 ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 333,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 102,000. Shares of IWL were off about 0.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Tesla, trading down about 12.9% with over 109.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Apple, off about 3.8% on volume of over 48.0 million shares. Paypal Holdings is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 4.3% on the day.

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IWLVIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IWL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IWL
TSLA
AAPL
PYPL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.