Markets
IPAC

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IPAC

February 28, 2023 — 12:15 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 1.4 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 192,000. Shares of IPAC were down about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Grab Holdings, trading up about 2.2% with over 3.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Atlas, up about 0.1% on volume of over 1.9 million shares. Futu Holdings is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 7% on the day, while TDCX is lagging other components of the iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF, trading lower by about 1.8%.

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IPAC
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IPAC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IPAC
GRAB
ATCO
FUTU
TDCX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.