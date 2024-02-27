The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 3.1 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 558,000. Shares of IJH were up about 0.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Medical Properties Trust, trading up about 8.1% with over 15.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Macys, up about 4.6% on volume of over 11.8 million shares. Perrigo is lagging other components of the iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Tuesday, trading lower by about 14.3%.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IJH

